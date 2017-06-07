Dauphine: Porte delivers hammer blow to Froome and Tour rivals in time trial - Podcast

Richie Porte is leading the BMC team at the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Three days on from our exclusive podcast interview with Richie Porte (BMC Racing), the Australian put in one of the best time trial performances of his career to win stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Porte won ahead of Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) but put 37 seconds the Tour’s defending champion, Chris Froome (Team Sky), with this year’s Grand Depart just a few weeks away.

In this podcast episode, the Cyclingnews crew sits down to analyse the form of Porte, Froome and several other riders, while we hear from both Porte and Alberto Contador.



