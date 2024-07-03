DNA Pro Cycling discloses US women's team will cease operations at end of 2024

By
published

Team owners committed to finishing American Criterium Cup and international calendar while helping riders find new homes

DNA Pro Cycling's Sara Poidevin sets the tempo in a stage race in the US
DNA Pro Cycling's Sara Poidevin sets the tempo in a stage race in the US (Image credit: VeloImages/Redlands Bicycle Classic)

Operations will cease at the end of this season for US-based DNA Pro Cycling, which was the top-ranked UCI Continental women’s team in the Americas last year. The announcement to “retire the program” after 12 years was made earlier today by co-owners Catherine Fegan-Kim and Alex Kim, who are also team principals with Lee Whaley. 

In 2016, the domestic elite squad, Visit Dallas, merged with DNA Pro Cycling and moved to the Continental level. Across the years as a professional women’s squad, a team statement noted that more than 70 riders have come through the programme for domestic and international racing. Most recently, DNA produced Colombian national road and time trial champion Diana Peñuela (2022-2024), Mexican national time trial champion Anet Barrera (2022), and Canadian national road and criterium champion Maggie Coles-Lyster (2022).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).