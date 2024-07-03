DNA Pro Cycling discloses US women's team will cease operations at end of 2024

Operations will cease at the end of this season for US-based DNA Pro Cycling, which was the top-ranked UCI Continental women’s team in the Americas last year. The announcement to “retire the program” after 12 years was made earlier today by co-owners Catherine Fegan-Kim and Alex Kim, who are also team principals with Lee Whaley.

In 2016, the domestic elite squad, Visit Dallas, merged with DNA Pro Cycling and moved to the Continental level. Across the years as a professional women’s squad, a team statement noted that more than 70 riders have come through the programme for domestic and international racing. Most recently, DNA produced Colombian national road and time trial champion Diana Peñuela (2022-2024), Mexican national time trial champion Anet Barrera (2022), and Canadian national road and criterium champion Maggie Coles-Lyster (2022).

"I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished over the last 12 years. We have always strived to give riders the best support and opportunities to achieve their goals and grow as bike racers. This team has far exceeded our original goals and expectations,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim, team principal and co-owner, who raced on the team through 2017.

This year, Sarah Van Dam (Canada) and Olivia Cummins (USA), current team members, join a pair of alumni, Coles-Lyster (Canada) and Nicole Shields (New Zealand) in representing their countries on the track at the Paris Olympic Games.

“DNA has become like a second home to me over the last two years. Without the constant support from the staff and riders on the team, I wouldn't have become the person and the athlete I am today. They provided me the space I needed to chase my Olympic dream, despite it taking me away from some important road races with the team,” Cummins told Cyclingnews.

“Though I am beyond saddened to learn of the team's retirement at the end of this year, I look forward to making the most of my last few races with the team following the Olympics.”

Also competing in the Team Pursuit in Paris, but for Canada, will be Van Dam. She echoed the sentiments of Cummins about her trade team allowing her the freedom to pursue her Olympic dreams.

“Riding for DNA Pro Cycling Team has been an incredible experience both professionally and personally. I am particularly grateful for the support DNA Pro Cycling provided in pursuing both my road and track goals. The team's dedication to our success was evident in their tireless efforts to ensure we had the resources and support we needed. This unwavering commitment fostered a family-like atmosphere within the team, where we all had each other's backs,” Van Dam told Cyclingnews.

“What truly set DNA Pro Cycling apart was our collective drive for excellence. During my time with the team, I had the privilege of contributing to victories, which not only boosted my confidence but also reinforced my passion for the sport. The experiences I gained, the skills I developed, and the bonds I formed with my teammates have been instrumental and I am excited to carry this forward to the next team I am part of.”

The team has had success in multiple disciplines through the first half of the season. On the criterium scene in the US, DNA Pro Cycling won the team overall and placed four riders in the top 10 of the eight-race Speed Week series, including the individual title for Kaitlyn Rauwerda.

At USA Crits, Harriet Owen won the lap leader competition and finished second in the individual standings. After three rounds of the American Criterium Cup, DNA has three riders in the top 10, including Rylee McMullen and Makayla Macpherson in third and fourth, respectively.

In US stage racing, DNA had podiums by multiple riders including Nadia Gontova winning the overall at Redlands Bicycle Classic and finishing second overall at Tour of the Gila. On gravel, Heather Fischer rode to fifth at The Traka 200 and Rauwerda finished sixth at La Indomable.

A full roster of 16 riders will continue to be supported through the end of the 2024 season, with five races remaining in the American Criterium Cup as well as international road racing which includes Vuelta a Colombia Femenina and Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche.

"We will keep going full gas through the remainder of the season with road racing in Colombia, France, and Canada and criteriums in the US such as those on the American Criterium Cup. While we work to have a strong finish, our focus will be to help all riders and staff find a home in 2025,” said Alex Kim.

During the COVID pandemic in 2020, when racing ceased in the US, DNA Pro Cycling was one of the few teams which paid riders and extended all contracts for the following season.