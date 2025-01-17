REIGN Storm Racing dethroned for 2025 by lack of funding, 'on pause' for one year

By
published

'Good signs for next year, sucks for this year' says team director Thomas Craven

Boise Twilight Criterium winner Jordan Parra rides next to runner-up and REIGN Storm Racing teammate Danny Summerhill, wearing the green sprint jersey of the American Criterium Cup series
Boise Twilight Criterium winner Jordan Parra rides next to runner-up and REIGN Storm Racing teammate Danny Summerhill, wearing the green sprint jersey of the American Criterium Cup series (Image credit: American Criterium Cup)

With a "struggle to get the money", REIGN Storm Racing management confirmed to Cyclingnews on Friday that the US men's team, so dominant in North America last season, would "pause" operations this year and look at relaunching in 2026.

"With REIGN Storm, I anticipated that being a much longer deal than it was. We had another major player that was really interested in being a title sponsor, and they came in with good money and a good program, but to start building towards being a title sponsor, unfortunately, just didn't work. We're on pause," Thomas Craven, team director, told Cyclingnews Friday morning. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).