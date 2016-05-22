Image 1 of 22 Cunego's SK De Rosa Pininfarina was inspired by the hydrogen fuelled Pininfarina H2 Speed super car (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 2 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina is UCI approved (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 22 The aerodynamic fork on Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 22 Campagnolo brakes tucked inside the fork for maximum aerodynamics (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 22 Cunego is running Camagnolo's electronic power shift system (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 22 A little bit of gaffer's tape for the transponder (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina is fitted with Bora wheels and IRC tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina is fitted with Time Carbon Xpresso pedals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina with Campagnolo Super Record EPS shift levers (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina with neon yellow FSA cockpit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina shields the tyres from the air (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 22 Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 22 Damiano Cunego with his special SK De Rosa Pininfarina (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) has a special SK De Rosa Pininfarina bike as he fights for the mountain's classification blue jersey in the Giro d'Italia.

The bike was inspired by the hydrogen fuelled Pininfarina H2 Speed super car and has a special white livery, with touches of orange yellow. It is equipped with the Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic group set, Campagnolo Bora carbon wheels, FSA bars and stem and Time Xpresso 10 pedals. The bike has a direct mount Campagnolo Super Record brakes front and rear. The Nippo Vini Fantini team uses IRC race tyres.

Cunego's Nippo Vini Fantini teammates are using standard team issue SK De Rosa bikes in the team's blue and orange colours.

Cunego is known petrol head thanks to his father competing in rally races for many years near their home in the Verona hills.

"I love cars as much as I love bikes and so it's a perfect mix for me to have a Pininfarina designed bike from De Rosa," Cunego said.

"It's helped me so far in the Giro d'Italia as I've fought for the points on the climbs in the mountain's competition. I'm getting tired after being in thick of the racing for more than a week now but I'm going to keep fighting for the blue jersey and hopefully even a stage win."