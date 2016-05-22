Damiano Cunego’s SK De Rosa Pininfarina

The bike was inspired by the hydrogen fuelled Pininfarina H2 Speed super car and has a special white livery, with touches of orange yellow. It is equipped with the Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic group set, Campagnolo Bora carbon wheels, FSA bars and stem and Time Xpresso 10 pedals. The bike has a direct mount Campagnolo Super Record brakes front and rear. The Nippo Vini Fantini team uses IRC race tyres.
Cunego's Nippo Vini Fantini teammates are using standard team issue SK De Rosa bikes in the team's blue and orange colours.
Cunego is known petrol head thanks to his father competing in rally races for many years near their home in the Verona hills.
"I love cars as much as I love bikes and so it's a perfect mix for me to have a Pininfarina designed bike from De Rosa," Cunego said.
"It's helped me so far in the Giro d'Italia as I've fought for the points on the climbs in the mountain's competition. I'm getting tired after being in thick of the racing for more than a week now but I'm going to keep fighting for the blue jersey and hopefully even a stage win."
