Cyclo-cross round-up: Iserbyt and Worst win Bern World Cup, Aerts and Arzuffi win Boom Superprestige
Iserbyt and Nash still lead World Cup overall, Hermans and Cant head Superprestige standings
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his third win out of three at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Bern, Switzerland, on Sunday, while the women's event was won by European champion Annemarie Worst (777).
Iserbyt extended his overall lead in the men's competition to 30 points over Telenet Baloise Lions' Toon Aerts – who finished second to Iserbyt for the third time in a row.
The Czech Republic's Katerina Nash (Luna) did enough with her seventh place to extend her World Cup lead in the women's standings to 23 points over Canadian rider Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports), who won the opening round of the World Cup in Iowa City last month.
Meanwhile, in the second round of the Superprestige series in Boom, in Belgium, the day before – on Saturday – Toon Aerts took the win in the men's race from Telenet Baloise Lions teammate Quinten Hermans and Great Britain's Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) in the absence of Iserbyt, who'd decided to save everything for Sunday.
However, it was Hermans who took the overall Superprestige lead having finished second in both rounds, with Aerts moving up to fourth and Iserbyt slipping to ninth overall.
777's Alice Maria Arzuffi's win in Boom moved the Italian up to fifth place overall in what is a tight top 5 in the women's Superprestige standings. World champion Sanne Cant (IKO-Crelan) has taken over as leader after second place in the opening round and third on Saturday, while Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) – second to Arzuffi in Boom – sits second overall, just a point behind Cant.
Round 3 of the Superprestige series moves across to Gavere, just outside Ghent, on Sunday, October 27, while the World Cup takes a break until round 4 in Tabor, in the Czech Republic, on November 16.
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|240 points
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|210
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|178
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|154
|5
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|147
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads
|147
|7
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|138
|8
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|136
|9
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|127
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|126
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna
|198 points
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized-Feedback Sports
|175
|3
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|146
|4
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro CX
|141
|5
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|129
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|125
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|125
|8
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX
|122
|9
|Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX
|120
|10
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv
|120
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|28 points
|2
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|25
|3
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|23
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|22
|5
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|18
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|18
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads
|17
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing
|16
|9
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|15
|10
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|10
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO-Crelan
|27 points
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin-Fristads
|26
|3
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|25
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|24
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|20
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|17
|6
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|17
|8
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|16
|9
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv
|11
|10
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX
|9
