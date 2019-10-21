Trending

Cyclo-cross round-up: Iserbyt and Worst win Bern World Cup, Aerts and Arzuffi win Boom Superprestige

Iserbyt and Nash still lead World Cup overall, Hermans and Cant head Superprestige standings

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal's Eli Iserbyt extended his overall lead in the 2019/20 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup by winning round 3 in Bern, Switzerland ahead of Telenet Baloise Lions' Toon Aerts and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal)
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his third win out of three at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Bern, Switzerland, on Sunday, while the women's event was won by European champion Annemarie Worst (777).

Iserbyt extended his overall lead in the men's competition to 30 points over Telenet Baloise Lions' Toon Aerts – who finished second to Iserbyt for the third time in a row.

The Czech Republic's Katerina Nash (Luna) did enough with her seventh place to extend her World Cup lead in the women's standings to 23 points over Canadian rider Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports), who won the opening round of the World Cup in Iowa City last month.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Superprestige series in Boom, in Belgium, the day before – on Saturday – Toon Aerts took the win in the men's race from Telenet Baloise Lions teammate Quinten Hermans and Great Britain's Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) in the absence of Iserbyt, who'd decided to save everything for Sunday.

However, it was Hermans who took the overall Superprestige lead having finished second in both rounds, with Aerts moving up to fourth and Iserbyt slipping to ninth overall.

777's Alice Maria Arzuffi's win in Boom moved the Italian up to fifth place overall in what is a tight top 5 in the women's Superprestige standings. World champion Sanne Cant (IKO-Crelan) has taken over as leader after second place in the opening round and third on Saturday, while Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) – second to Arzuffi in Boom – sits second overall, just a point behind Cant.

Round 3 of the Superprestige series moves across to Gavere, just outside Ghent, on Sunday, October 27, while the World Cup takes a break until round 4 in Tabor, in the Czech Republic, on November 16.

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup overall standings after round 3 – ELITE MEN top 10
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal240 points
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions210
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 178
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions154
5Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal147
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads147
7Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions138
8Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal136
9Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions127
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions126

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup overall standings after round 3 – ELITE WOMEN top 10
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna198 points
2Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized-Feedback Sports175
3Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld146
4Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro CX141
5Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal129
6Clara Honsinger (USA)125
7Caroline Mani (Fra)125
8Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX122
9Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX120
10Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv 120

Telenet Superprestige overall standings after round 2 – ELITE MEN top 10
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions28 points
2Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions25
3Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions23
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions22
5Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal18
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal18
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads17
8Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing16
9Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal15
10Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal10

Telenet Superprestige overall standings after round 2 – ELITE WOMEN top 10
1Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO-Crelan27 points
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin-Fristads26
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon-Circus25
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 24
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 77720
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions17
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal17
8Annemarie Worst (Ned) 77716
9Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv 11
10Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX9