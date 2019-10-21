Cyclo-cross round-up: Iserbyt and Worst win Bern World Cup, Aerts and Arzuffi win Boom Superprestige

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal's Eli Iserbyt extended his overall lead in the 2019/20 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup by winning round 3 in Bern, Switzerland ahead of Telenet Baloise Lions' Toon Aerts and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his third win out of three at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Bern, Switzerland, on Sunday, while the women's event was won by European champion Annemarie Worst (777).

Iserbyt extended his overall lead in the men's competition to 30 points over Telenet Baloise Lions' Toon Aerts – who finished second to Iserbyt for the third time in a row.

The Czech Republic's Katerina Nash (Luna) did enough with her seventh place to extend her World Cup lead in the women's standings to 23 points over Canadian rider Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports), who won the opening round of the World Cup in Iowa City last month.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Superprestige series in Boom, in Belgium, the day before – on Saturday – Toon Aerts took the win in the men's race from Telenet Baloise Lions teammate Quinten Hermans and Great Britain's Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) in the absence of Iserbyt, who'd decided to save everything for Sunday.

However, it was Hermans who took the overall Superprestige lead having finished second in both rounds, with Aerts moving up to fourth and Iserbyt slipping to ninth overall.

777's Alice Maria Arzuffi's win in Boom moved the Italian up to fifth place overall in what is a tight top 5 in the women's Superprestige standings. World champion Sanne Cant (IKO-Crelan) has taken over as leader after second place in the opening round and third on Saturday, while Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) – second to Arzuffi in Boom – sits second overall, just a point behind Cant.

Round 3 of the Superprestige series moves across to Gavere, just outside Ghent, on Sunday, October 27, while the World Cup takes a break until round 4 in Tabor, in the Czech Republic, on November 16.

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup overall standings after round 3 – ELITE MEN top 10 1 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 240 points 2 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 210 3 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 178 4 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 154 5 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 147 6 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads 147 7 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 138 8 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 136 9 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 127 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 126

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup overall standings after round 3 – ELITE WOMEN top 10 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna 198 points 2 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized-Feedback Sports 175 3 Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 146 4 Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro CX 141 5 Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 129 6 Clara Honsinger (USA) 125 7 Caroline Mani (Fra) 125 8 Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX 122 9 Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX 120 10 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv 120

Telenet Superprestige overall standings after round 2 – ELITE MEN top 10 1 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 28 points 2 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 25 3 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 23 4 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 22 5 Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 18 5 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 18 7 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads 17 8 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 16 9 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 15 10 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 10