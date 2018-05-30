Cyclingnews Films: CRESCENDO - Excerpt

CRESCENDO carousel image (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Cyclingnews Films' second production, CRESCENDO, will be available to download this Friday, June 1.

The film tells the stories of those involved in the epic final week of racing at the 2018 Giro d’Italia. Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the race with a dramatic solo attack on stage 19, as maglia rosa Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) cracked.

Dimension Data's Ben O’Connor had an equally dramatic ride from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia, but not for the right reasons. The 22-year-old Australian was among those trying to chase down Froome when he crashed on a descent and broke his collarbone.

Things had been going very well for O’Connor in his debut Grand Tour. He came into the Giro on a wave of promise after his ride at the Tour of the Alps, which saw him win a stage and claim the young rider’s jersey. How he would cope with three weeks of racing was still an unknown, and Louis Meintjes went into the race as the team leader. However, with Meintjes struggling with illness, O’Connor shone bright and was lying in 12th place overall when he crashed out, prematurely ending what he described as an 'unexpected dream'.

O’Connor's is one of the stories that our film CRESCENDO tells, and you can see a short clip of our time with him above.

You can pre-order your copy of CRESCENDO at our special pre-order price of ($4.99) to buy or ($1.99) to rent.

CRESCENDO - Excerpt from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.