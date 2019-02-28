Cycling world comes together for Opening Weekend - Podcast

Greg van Avermaet trains with his CCC Team teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclingnews Podcast

Cyclingnews is currently spread across the globe covering the early season racing at the moment, so we can’t bring you our usual podcast this week. Instead, we've put together a selection of interviews from the past month.

In this podcast, we’ll hear from Primoz Roglic, Greg Van Avermaet, Michal Kwiatkowski and Markel Irizar, who all have varying goals for the season.

Roglic was leading the UAE Tour overall going into the key penultimate stage on Friday, with its climb of Jebel Jais, and will be keen to prove that he can be a Grand Tour contender this season.

The evergreen Van Avermaet has the upcoming spring Classics foremost in his mind, with a new CCC Team behind him in his role as the squad's undisputed leader, while Team Sky's Kwiatkowski takes aim at the Ardennes Classics, with a firm focus on trying to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège this season.

Irizar, meanwhile, announced a couple of weeks ago that 2019 will be his last season in the pro peloton, and that the Clasica San Sebastian in August will in fact be his last race.

