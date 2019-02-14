Thomas, Vaughters and Brailsford - Podcast

Geraint Thomas (Sky) stays in yellow after the climb to Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet, stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you in association with Sportful, Floyd's of Leadville and Pinarello, we have an exclusive interview with 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. The Welshman opens up about his hunt for form ahead of his Tour defence; his race programme for the season; the track and his first days on the road; and his hopes for the Road World Championships this year.

We also head to Colombia and catch up with Dave Brailsford about his search for a team sponsor, and Colombian cycling in general, and there's a short catch up with EF Education First manager Jonathan Vaughters - who is also in Colombia - about the development of Daniel Martinez, who is tipped for big things as his career develops.

