Cycling could replace show jumping in modern pentathlon at Olympic Games

Annika Schleu (Germany) fails a jump during the Show Jumping in the Women's Modern Pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021

Cycling could replace the show jumping event that is part of the modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games. According to a report in The Guardian, Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) has voted to remove show jumping, a decision that was accelerated after a horse was punched by a coach at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Images and video footage show German coach, Kim Raisner, striking the horse, Saint Boy, after it did not jump a fence on course during the show jumping event of the modern pentathlon where rider Annika Schleu was in a bid for a gold medal. Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM competition rules (Rule 4.6.8).

Raisner was excluded from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a UIPM Disciplinary Panel review completed in September issued an official reprimand and a warning that any repeat of her behaviour could, among other things, result in the removal of her permission to coach at UIPM-sanctioned competitions.

In addition the statement issued after the review said: “The Panel encourages the newly empowered UIPM Riding Working Group to labour diligently towards modifying our rules in the new competition format for Paris 2024 to safeguard and ensure the health, safety and humane treatment of our animals and athletes.”

The Guardian article said that the decision to remove horse riding from the modern pentathlon had not been officially announced, however, the UIPM is aiming to preserve its status in the Olympics in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024 by replacing it with cycling. There was, however, no further detail on what type of cycling competition it would involve.

Modern pentathlon has been part of the Olympic Games since 1912, and was invented by Pierre de Coubertin. It comprises five events; fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

"As part of UIPM’s commitment to maintaining a strong, dynamic profile for modern pentathlon, a series of strategic meetings are being held. These meetings will include an upcoming call with national federations later this week. The outcome of these meetings will be detailed in a press release to be published on 4 November," the UIPM said in a press release cited by The Guardian.