Cuts and bruises for Froome after Tour de France crash
X-ray shows no broken bones for defending champion
Chris Froome (Team Sky) gave the thumbs up as he left the medical centre after crashing on stage four of the Tour de France. Doctors said that there was no break visible on the x-ray, but a further examination would be needed to confirm that diagnosis.
