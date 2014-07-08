Trending

Cuts and bruises for Froome after Tour de France crash

X-ray shows no broken bones for defending champion

Chris Froome's injuries on full display

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashes during stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A sore Chris Froome gets into a Team Sky car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky pacing Froome back to the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) gave the thumbs up as he left the medical centre after crashing on stage four of the Tour de France. Doctors said that there was no break visible on the x-ray, but a further examination would be needed to confirm that diagnosis.

