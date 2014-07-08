Tour de France: Froome crashes on stage 4

Image 1 of 2 Chris Froome takes some time for autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall (Image credit: AFP)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has crashed on stage 4 of the Tour de France from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille. The defending race champion fell just four kilometres into the stage and appeared to suffer just superficial damage on his left hand side.

Coming into the stage Froome sat two seconds down on race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

This is the second crash for Froome in the last few weeks after he also fell in the Dauphine, again on his left side.

Follow complete live coverage from the stage, right here.

