Core Jayco-AlUla domestique Jessica Allen calls time on professional cycling career

For many years Jessica Allen has been an ever-reliable fixture within the Australian GreenEdge squad but that will soon end as the expert at turning herself inside out for her teammates has announced that this season will be her last in the professional peloton.

"It’s almost the end of a big chapter in my life. After 10 years, I’ve decided that 2023 will be my last year racing in the professional peloton," said the Jayco-AlUla rider in a statement on Twitter. "It’s been a tough decision to make, but I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved on and off the bike and I am excited for new challenges and opportunities."

The 30-year-old rider, one of the powerful stream of Western Australian riders jumping to the top tier of cycling, has been an ever reliable core support rider in the Australian GreenEdge squad, now known as Jayco-AlUla, for nearly eight seasons. She made a mid season switch to the team in 2016 after racing with Australia’s High5 development squad earlier in the season, however, that was far from the beginning of the determined rider’s international racing.

The rider was quick to grasp opportunities as soon as she launched from the junior ranks, receiving the Amy Gillett scholarship in 2012 and racing in Europe with the Australian Institute of Sport team, then signing for a European season with Vienne Futuroscope in 2013 and heading to the North America in 2014 to race for Canadian team- NCCH Powered by DEC Express.



The rider from Perth may have spent most of her career dedicated to helping others achieve results but she has also claimed a number of her own. Allen won the elite women’s criterium national title in 2017, the road race at the Oceania Championships in 2014 and as a junior in 2011 first claimed the Oceania title in the time trial and then went onto secure the U19 rainbow jersey in the race against the clock at the World Championships in Copenhagen.

“Cycling has been part of my life since I was 9 years old. The sport, like anything, is full of ups and downs but I’ve loved riding the roller coaster, being part of a team, adjusting to different cultures, pushing myself to new limits, learning from the experience and giving back to the next generation," said Allen.

“Most importantly, cycling has allowed me to build friendships with people from all over the world that I will treasure forever.”



Allen launched from the Midland Cycling Club, also home to fellow Jayco-AlUla rider Luke Durbridge and Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe).



"Thank you to the Perth cycling community, Glen Parker Cycles, Star Physio, Midland Cycle Club local bunchies and races/organizers who saw a young girl with chicken legs and a dream and helped her live it," said Allen, also acknowledging her family, friends, coaches, support network along with the GreenEdge team and owner Gerry Ryan.

Before retiring Allen will still pin on a number a few more times, expecting to end her time as a professional cyclist at the final block of Women's WorldTour racing of the year at the Tour of Chongming Island and Tour of Guangxi.

"The season is not over yet and my last races will be Simac Ladies Tour, Tres Valli and China. I’m feeling lots of emotions but I can’t wait to enjoy these last races with my GreenEdge team and see where the next chapter takes me," said Allen.