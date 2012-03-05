Allen awarded Amy Gillett Road Cycling Scholarship

Image 1 of 5 Allen realises she got it (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 All smiles for Allen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Jessica Allen (Australia) at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Jessica Allen (Australia) shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jessica Allen (Australia) on the cobbles of Copenhagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Outstanding talent Jessica Allen has been awarded the seventh annual Amy Gillett Road Cycling Scholarship following a stunning 12 months on the bike.

The scholarship is delivered in partnership with the Amy Gillett Foundation, Cycling Australia and Australian Institute of Sport (AIS). Allen, from Western Australia, will now become an official Ambassador for the Amy Gillett Foundation.

Allen joins previous recipients Joanne Hogan, Rachel Neylan, Amber Haliday, Carlee Taylor, Carla Ryan, and Jessie Maclean.

In honour of Amy Gillett, the Scholarship not only lauds sporting talent, but broader developments such as schooling, career aspirations and community participation.

As the current Junior World Individual Time Trial Champion, Junior Oceania Individual Time Trial Champion, Australian 2011 Junior Road Cyclist of the year, and Junior Australian Points Champion, Allen has had extensive competitive cycling experience at junior ranks and will now step into the senior ranks with plenty more to gain.

CEO of the Amy Gillett Foundation, Tracey Gaudry is delighted by the choice of this year's recipient and believes Jessica is now ready to take the next step to international senior competition.

"The Foundation received applications from many very promising female cyclists, all of whom would be worthy recipients of the Amy Gillett Road Cycling Scholarship. Jessica represents the cream of the crop of the next generation of Australian cycling talent and we are very excited to be providing this opportunity to Jessica," Tracey said.

Jessica was extremely excited when told she was the successful applicant.

"I think the Amy Gillett Foundation is wonderful and I am very honoured to represent the Foundation. Having the opportunity to race and train with the National women's road cycling team for 11 weeks in Europe is the dream of many female cyclists and I am very fortunate to make this dream a reality."

Allen began cycling at the age of nine and has competed at a National level on both track and road since the age of 13. "I one day hope to become a professional female cyclist and represent my country at the Olympics and become a World Champion again!"



