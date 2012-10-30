Contador to star in television series

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador partakes of a strawberry milkshake at the Giro. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Pat McQuaid and Alberto Contador at the start of the men's road race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Vuelta leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) awaits the start of stage 20. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador are all smiles after the jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador is keeping busy during the off-season, having recently completed filming his role in the television series "Fenómenos", shown on Antena 3. The Spanish comedy series is based around a radio station that reports on paranormal activity.

Contador's brief appearance is part of an upcoming new series in which the Vuelta A España winner plays himself. While the former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion enjoyed his time on set, it is not expected that he will take on a permanent character on the show.

"Alberto really liked the idea of starring as an 'actor' and participating in one of the chapters in this comedy, in which some cases can be counted as a bit crazy," wrote a release on his website.

"The series, which will begin airing soon, will not only Alberto's cameo, but with those of other well-known athletes such as former tennis player Carlos Moya and former basketball player Jorge Garbajosa."

Contador re-started his season with Riis' Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank squad at Eneco Tour in August and finished fourth overall after serving a ban following a positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France. The 29-year-old's next race was the Vuelta A España where he won stage 17 on the way to taking the overall title. He ended his season with another victory at Milano-Torino with a final appearance at Giro Di Lombardia, where he finished ninth.