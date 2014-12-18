Trending

Contador, Rodriguez and Valverde head Volta a Catalunya line-up

Catalan WorldTour race will feature more but smaller climbs to avoid bad weather

Image 1 of 3

Final GC podium of the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (L-R): Alberto Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez and Tejay van Garderen

Final GC podium of the 2014 Volta a Catalunya (L-R): Alberto Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez and Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his Catalunya lead on the final stage in Barcelona

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) successfully defended his Catalunya lead on the final stage in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 3

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 4 in the fog and snow flurries on the Vallter 2000 summit finish

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 4 in the fog and snow flurries on the Vallter 2000 summit finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Defending champion Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) will face Spanish rivals Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) when he targets a third Volta a Catalunya title between 23-29 March. Although the race will feature more categorised climbs than this year’s edition, there will only be one high-altitude summit finish. This will take place on the first-category La Molina on day four.

Related Articles

Quintana affected by snow and cold in Catalunya

Rodríguez savours second Volta a Catalunya triumph

Thibaut Pinot gains confidence in Catalunya