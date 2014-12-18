Contador, Rodriguez and Valverde head Volta a Catalunya line-up
Catalan WorldTour race will feature more but smaller climbs to avoid bad weather
Defending champion Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) will face Spanish rivals Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) when he targets a third Volta a Catalunya title between 23-29 March. Although the race will feature more categorised climbs than this year’s edition, there will only be one high-altitude summit finish. This will take place on the first-category La Molina on day four.
