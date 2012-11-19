Contador joined by 20,000 fans for training ride in Las Palmas

Image 1 of 4 The Saxo Bank-Tinkoff team with 10 new riders for 2013 Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador at the start of the short coastal ride, joined by approximately 20,000 fans Image 3 of 4 Alberto Contador signs an autograph for a fan in Las Palmas Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank / Tinkoff Bank) leads the favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Saxo Bank-Tinkoff team of Alberto Contador continued their pre-season preparation on the island of Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands by riding with approximately 20,000 cyclo-tourists along the coast of Las Palmas. The short trip alongside the many fans offered a small break for the existing and new Saxo Bank-Tinkoff riders who will remain on the island for the next week.

Contador's team have been enjoying a range of recreational activities on the Spanish Island that involved jet-skiing, volleyball and football.

The entire team posed for a photograph before starting their day’s training with a 12km casual ride along the coast before continuing south of the island to the resort of Anfi del Mar – which is situated approximately 70km from Las Palmas.

New recruits for the coming season posed at the front of the group, including current US National Champion Tim Duggan, who found a home at Saxo Bank-Tinkoff for 2013 after originally signing for SpiderTech before the team announced they would not be continuing in 2013.

New signings for the 2013 season include: Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Evgeni Petrov (Astana), Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare), Roman Kreuziger (Astana), Matti Breschel (Rabobank), Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale), Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), Daniele Bennati and Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) and Jay McCarthy (Team Jayco-AIS).