Contador: We were already working before Landa fell

Image 1 of 6 Alberto Contador spends another post-race on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Ryder Hesjedal kicks past Alberto Contador at the finish line of stage 18. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Alberto Contador drops Steven Kruijswijk during stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Astana's Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa lost more time to Contador during stage 18. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Contador gets a push after suffering a late mechanical. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 Igor Tinkov watches Alberto Contador in his element (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the Giro d’Italia seemingly already won, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took the opportunity to settle a score on the slopes of Monte Ologno on stage 18 – even if the maglia rosa would never admit as much himself, least of all when faced with a dozen expectant microphones in the mixed zone afterwards.

"I don’t think in terms of vengeance. You just take the race as it comes," Contador said simply of a day that saw him extend his overall lead to 5:15 by attacking on the day’s final climb after second-placed Mikel Landa (Astana) had crashed on the run-in.

The Astana team were similarly ruthless in attacking Contador two days ago when he stopped to change a wheel ahead of the Mortirolo, and Landa proceeded to irk his fellow countryman still further by soloing clear in the finale to claim stage honours in Aprica despite not collaborating with him in the winning break.





