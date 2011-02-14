Contador doping case decision due today or tomorrow

Alberto Contador in the Saxo Bank colours (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Spanish Cycling Federation is expected to announce its decision in the Alberto Contador Clenbuterol doping case shortly. Spanish media have issued conflicting stories, saying the announcement is due either Monday or Tuesday.

The Spanish website AS.com said that the decision to issue a one-year ban will be announced on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the RFEC said that it would recommend a one-year ban. Contador said that he would not accept that and submitted an appeal, with new support for his defence. Since then, there have been reports that the RFEC might acquit him and not issue any ban.

The International Cycling Union said through its spokesman Enrico Carpani on Friday that it has “full confidence” in the Spanish federation, while noting that the presence of Clenbuterol in a doping sample usually entails a two-year ban.

No matter how the RFEC rules, the decision is expected to be appealed to the Court of Appeal for Sports, by either the UCI, the World Anti-Doping Agency, Contador, or all three.

Contador has received high-powered support, with Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero late last week saying, “there is no legal reason to sanction Contador.”