Carpani says UCI pleased with Spanish federation's handling of Contador case

UCI press officer Enrico Carpani awaits the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

The International Cycling Union is “pleased” with the way the Spanish cycling federation has handled the Alberto Contador case and looks forward “with serenity and trust” to the final decision, expected early next week.

UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani held a press conference in Madrid on Friday. He would not say whether the UCI would appeal the RFEC's decision. “Until we examine the arguments in depth, we will not make a decision, which could go two ways: either we accept the decision or ask for an appeal.”

The UCI will have one month to decide whether to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He added, according to as.com, “It is not beneficial to cycling to see Contador crucified.”

Carpani said that the UCI had “the utmost confidence” in the RFEC. "The quality of the work the Federation has done is good.

The RFEC's preliminary recommendation was for a one-year ban, and there has been recent speculation in the Spanish media that the RFEC might even conclude that no ban should be issued.

"The regulations say that Clenbuterol is two-year ban regardless of the amount,” Carpani noted.