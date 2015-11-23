Contador could drop 'pistolero' salute in Tour de France after Paris attacks
Spaniard sensitive to perception of his signature gesture
Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) has long insisted that his signature 'pistolero' victory salute has nothing to do with gunfire, but after terrorists shot hundreds of people in Paris at seven different sites on November 13, he understands that the gesture might not be welcome come next year's Tour de France.
Related Articles
When asked if he would reconsider his salute by Huffington Post UK, Contador said, "The significance of the celebration is not about shooting or violence, it's just to show the people my victory, but if some people could be offended by it then I have no problem not doing it."
Speaking at the Rouleur Classic Road Cycling exhibition in London, Contador sympathised with the people of France, saying that his country had suffered a similar incident. "This is a tragedy that has no contact with sport. Cycling is another thing. We suffered something similar in Spain with the March 11 attacks and some people very close to me suffered from that personally."
On March 11, 2004, a coordinated bomb attack on Madrid's commuter train system killed 191 people and injured nearly 2,000.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy