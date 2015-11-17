Gent Six Day determined to go ahead despite security concerns

Image 1 of 6 The Gent Six Day is one of the classics. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Kenny De Ketele and Jasper De Buyst (Baloise Insurance) slingshotting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 A cat made its way onto the track during the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 A cat is nearly run over on the Kuipke track in Gent during the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Vivian Brisse in action during the opening night at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 6 Wiggins and Cavendish handsling Gent Six in 2007 (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The organisers of the Gent Six Day are determined to go ahead as planned despite rising security concerns in Europe in the wake of the attacks in Paris last Friday. Belgium is currently at its highest security alert level of 3 as one of the men involved in the attack is currently on the run and is thought to be in Belgium.

It has already been announced that a football friendly between Belgium and Spain has been cancelled but not so in Gent. The event, which takes place at the Kuipke velodrome, is due to start this Tuesday with defending champions Jasper de Buyst and Kenny de Ketele going head to head with their respective partners Otto Vergaerde and Gijs van Hoeck.

“Everything will take place as planned," event press officer Chris Vannoppen told Sporza. "If there is any other decision then that will be communicated as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, the organisers announced that there would be heightened security at the event. In addition to the restrictions as to what will be allowed to be brought into the velodrome, sniffer dogs will be used.

"The number of security personnel will be raised," said event organizer Rob Discart. "They will search the public. Rucksacks and travel bags are banned anyway. In addition, we will use dogs that specialize in detecting possible explosives."

The Gent Six Day is due to finish this Sunday.