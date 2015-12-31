Peter Sagan's New Year's tribute to 'Grease' - Video
World Champion dances and lipsyncs with his wife to scene from American film that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
World Champion Peter Sagan continues to enjoy his off-season in unique ways, this time making a video with his wife, Katarina, that features a tribute to Grease, a 1978 American film that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The video, produced by Sunroot Topinabur, provided Sagan with the opportunity to show off his dance moves and lipsyncing skills. Check out the video below.
