Concussion, fractured vertebra for Drucker in Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

Image 1 of 5 Bora-Hansgrohe's Jempy Drucker (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Bora-Hansgrohe's Jempy Drucker at E3 BinckBank Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe) at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the bunch at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe) suffered a concussion and a fractured vertebra in his neck when he crashed in the final corner of Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, according to his team. Drucker was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed the injuries.

"The fracture looks stable and we hope no operation is needed, but he will be out for many weeks," Bora-Hansgrohe posted on their official Twitter account.

Drucker, 32, joined Bora-Hansgrohe this season on a two-year deal after spending four years with the now-defunct BMC Racing Team. The veteran rider from Luxembourg was brought on board to strengthen the team's Classics roster and has already put in 25 race days this year, starting in Spain with the Mallorca Challenge and the Vuelta a Murcia, then moving to Portugal for the Volta ao Algarve.

Drucker started the Classics on 'Opening Weekend' with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he finished sixth, and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. After Paris-Nice, Drucker tackled Milan-San Remo, finishing 30th, and then E3 BinckBank Classic and Wednesday's mid-week Classic at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lukas Pöstlberger rode a scrappy race at Dwars door Vlaanderen, making the breakaway - after a few starts and stops because of emergency vehicles on the course - and finishing fourth, while Drucker rode a support role and went down hard in the final corner on his way to the line.