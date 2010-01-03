Colnago-CSF Inox get decked out for 2010

Image 1 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo is serious about the upcoming season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo was the team's most successful rider in 2009 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo winds it up out the fornt of the factory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Colnago have come on board as the main sponsor of the team formerly known as CSF Group-Navigare (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo and teammate Mattia Gavazzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo joins new teammate Mattia Gavazzi in modelling the new blue-hued team kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Paolo Colnago makes some final tweaks to the team bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Happy camper: Mattia Gavazzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Mattia Gavazzi in the Colnago-CSF Inox jersey for 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Mattia Gavazzi checks out his new steed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Mattia Gavazzi will be hoping to improve on his tally of 11 wins in 2009 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo and Mattia Gavazzi outside the Colnago factory in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Mattia Gavazzi is new to the team for 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Domenico Pozzivivo looking chuffed about the rapid approach of the new season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Mattia Gavazzi oversees the final measurements on his new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colnago-CSF Inox riders Domenico Pozzovivo and Mattia Gavazzi have shown off the Professional Continental team's new strip during a visit to the factory of team sponsor, Colnago, in Italy.

In 2009 Pozzovivo was the most successful member of the squad, formerly known as CSF Group-Navigare, with top-ten overall finishes at the Giro del Trentino, Tour de Luxembourg, Tour of Slovakia, Brixia Tour and Coppa Sabatini. The 27-year-old also claimed a stage victory at the Settimana Lombarda.

Gavazzi, 26, has joined the team after a successful season with Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni - Androni Giocattoli in 2009.

Like his new teammate, Gavazzi also claimed a stage victory at the Settimana Lombarda, one of eleven victories throughout the year. The Italian sprinter began last season with victory on the opening stage of the Tour San Luis in Argentina, before multiple stage wins at the Tour de Langkawi, Vuelta a Venezuela and Brixia Tour.

The squad is shaping up to be an all-Italian outfit in 2010, with Argentinean riders Mauro Richeze and Guillermo Bongiorno departing the squad at the end of 2009.

