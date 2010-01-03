Colnago-CSF Inox get decked out for 2010
Pozzovivo and Gavazzi to spearhead Italian team's season
Colnago-CSF Inox riders Domenico Pozzovivo and Mattia Gavazzi have shown off the Professional Continental team's new strip during a visit to the factory of team sponsor, Colnago, in Italy.
In 2009 Pozzovivo was the most successful member of the squad, formerly known as CSF Group-Navigare, with top-ten overall finishes at the Giro del Trentino, Tour de Luxembourg, Tour of Slovakia, Brixia Tour and Coppa Sabatini. The 27-year-old also claimed a stage victory at the Settimana Lombarda.
Gavazzi, 26, has joined the team after a successful season with Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni - Androni Giocattoli in 2009.
Like his new teammate, Gavazzi also claimed a stage victory at the Settimana Lombarda, one of eleven victories throughout the year. The Italian sprinter began last season with victory on the opening stage of the Tour San Luis in Argentina, before multiple stage wins at the Tour de Langkawi, Vuelta a Venezuela and Brixia Tour.
The squad is shaping up to be an all-Italian outfit in 2010, with Argentinean riders Mauro Richeze and Guillermo Bongiorno departing the squad at the end of 2009.
