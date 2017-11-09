Cofidis to ride Kuota bikes in 2018

Image 1 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni leads Cofidis to the team presentation Image 2 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni with his Cofidis teammates (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) with his game face on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Cofidis' French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni celebrates as he crosses the finish line winning the fourth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

Italian frame manufacturer Kuota has announced a two-year partnership with the French Pro Continental team Cofidis.

Cofidis has spent the past two seasons racing on Orbea bikes, equipped with FSA and Vision components but will now switch to the Italian-based brand that was formed in 2001 when carbon fiber frames became popular. Kuota have been used by the Agritubel, AG2R La Mondiale and Androni teams in the past.

The Cofidis team has undergone some big changes in recent weeks. Cedric Vasseur took over the management of the team last month following an underwhelming campaign in 2017. He hopes to revive the team’s image and help Nacer Bouhanni compete with the best sprinters in the peloton, especially at the Tour de France. New signings in Jose and Jesus Herrada give the team a new stage race dimension.

“We will have the opportunity to compete at the most important races in the world, in Grand Tours such as the Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France. This in turn will help the development of our products,” Kuota said announcing its deal with the Cofidis team.

The team will be equipped with the Kuota Khan carbon frameset, with groupset and component partnerships to be announced. Kuota also sponsor triathletes, produce aero, time trial specific and endurance frames, with a total of five different framesets listed on the UCI approved models of frames and forks.