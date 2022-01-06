Cofidis reveal new men's and women's team jersey for 2022

Team Cofidis revealed a redesign of their white and red jersey for both WorldTour men's and newly launched Continental women's teams in 2022. The jersey was designed in collaboration with sponsor Van Rysel to create "a jersey that would break with the norm while maintaining the team's unique DNA."

"To announce our first year of partnership with the UCI World Tour Cofidis teams, we wanted to create a jersey that would break with the norm while maintaining the team's unique DNA," read a statement on the Van Rysel website.

"We wanted to create a dynamic design, consistent with our sober and elegant style, while allowing the traditional Cofidis colours to be used."

The team's race jersey is now white across the shoulders and chest moving down to distinct red tones along the torso, which vertically features title sponsor, Cofidis.

The bright yellow sun that is part of Cofidis' company logo, moved to the back and was replaced by black sponsor logos on the front of the jersey jersey, and paired with black shorts, to offer a "stronger impact".

"On the race clothes, we deliberately left out the yellow that is Cofidis' identity and concentrated on three colours: red, black and white in order to be stronger and more impactful. The training clothes honours the yellow, bringing more visibility and therefore more safety to the riders," read the statement.

"We have reversed the Cofidis logo vertically on the front and back and in oversize, to make it easier to read and bring more modernity. This allows the jersey to stand out in the peloton and to stand out from the other teams.

"The Cofidis logo appears without its sun on the front to highlight its very sober and modern typography. The sun is played on the back to animate the back of the riders."

Cofidis announced last spring that Cofidis Group had extended its partnership with the cycling programmes through 2025, has a long-term commitment with their paracycling programme, and that it intended to increase the budget of the men's WorldTour team by €1.5 million annually.

The team also launched a women's team with a Continental licence that is supported with a €1 million budget in their first year. The team will also benefit from the organisation and infrastructure of the men's programme.

They announced a 10-rider roster led by Pernille Mathiesen and Clara Koppenburg, and includes Rachel Neylan, Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin, Sandra Levenez, Cédrine Kerbaol, Martina Alzini, Alana Castrique, Valentine Fortin, and Olivia Onesti, and with Gael Le Bellec as the sports director.