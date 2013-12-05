Cobo signs with Torku Konya Sekerspor

Image 1 of 4 Juan Jose Cobo seized the red jersey on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Konya Torku Seker Spor all smiles at the finish (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 4 David de la Fuente won stage 2 from a breakaway (Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia) Image 4 of 4 Former Vuelta winner Juan jose Cobo (Image credit: Team Movistar)

2011 Vuelta a España winner Juan José Cobo has reportedly signed with the UCI Continental team Torku Konya Sekerspor. The 32-year-old Spaniard's compatriot David de la Fuente posted a photo of himself with Cobo holding up the jersey of the Turkish team with the phrase, "welcome to the friendly team".

Cobo was not renewed with the Movistar team after having a lacklustre 2012 season. Earlier this week, Cobo told El Diario Montañes that he might take a step down to the Continental level, stating, "I still have no team but we are talking with a small team to ride for next year in order to come back to a bigger team the year after."

Cobo failed to record a win during his two seasons with Movistar. He raced the Vuelta a España in 2012 but did so in support of Alejandro Valverde as he finished a lowly 67th overall. The only grand tour that Cobo rode in 2013 was the Giro d'Italia which was his worst performance in a three week race as he finished in 116th overall