Cobo set to miss Vuelta España
2011 winner unlikely to feature among Movistar’s line-up
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
2011 Vuelta a España champion Juan José Cobo has admitted he is unlikely to make Movistar’s selection of nine riders for the Vuelta España, that starts in Vilanova de Arousa on August 24.
Related Articles
Speaking prior to the start of the Circuito Getxo, Cobo told Vavel Radio his bad news: “I’m not going to ride the Vuelta.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy