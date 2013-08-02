Cobo set to miss Vuelta España

Image 1 of 3 Juan Jose Cobo won the 2011 Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

2011 Vuelta a España champion Juan José Cobo has admitted he is unlikely to make Movistar’s selection of nine riders for the Vuelta España, that starts in Vilanova de Arousa on August 24.

Speaking prior to the start of the Circuito Getxo, Cobo told Vavel Radio his bad news: “I’m not going to ride the Vuelta.”







