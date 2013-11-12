Cobo not ready to retire

Image 1 of 2 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Juan Jose Cobo seized the red jersey on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Two years on from his overall victory in the Vuelta a España, Juan Jose Cobo is without a team, but not quite ready to retire at the age of 32.

According to Biciciclismo, Cobo wants to continue racing in 2014 but has yet to find a contract at the WorldTour level. While he keeps hope that something will open up, he knows that waiting on accepting any division two team contracts in hopes of finding a rare WorldTour opening could leave him without a team altogether.

It's a similar situation that 2013 Vuelta winner Chris Horner finds himself in. In Horner's case, it is his age which causes teams pause, among other things. In Cobo's case, it's a lack of results since his Grand Tour victory two years ago.

Cobo's career has been up and down: with Saunier Duval in 2007, he won the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and the Hautacam stage of the 2008 Tour de France, and then a stage of the Vuelta when the team became Fuji-Servetto in 2009, but those were rare flashes of brilliance until his dominating 2011 Vuelta a Espana victory.

He hoped to repeat that performance in 2012, but blamed his lack of form on problems with a tooth. In 2013 it more health problems which reduced his calendar of competition to just 58 racing days.