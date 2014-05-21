Clementz out of Enduro World Series due to injury

Image 1 of 3 Jerome Clementz on his way to a win (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 2 of 3 Jerome Clementz won the men's race ahead of Jared Graves. It was a close battle. (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 3 of 3 Cannondale is always well represented by riders like Jerome Clementz at enduros in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Enduro World Series)

Reigning Enduro World Series champion Jerome Clementz (Cannondale) will not be able to defend his title this year due to being sidelined by injury as a result of a recent fall. The French enduro star crashed during the French Enduro Cup this past weekend and will require surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Clementz clipped a pedal on a rock during a fast section of the course and took a hard blow to his shoulder, dislocating it and tearing ligaments.

"It's a big disappointment to end the season like this, especially after a hard winter of work and a great start," said Clementz according to Solobike.it. He had previously won the opening round of the 2014 Enduro World Series.

"But it's not in my mind to take part in races at 80%. I've been lucky so far, and I have always considered this as a possibility in my career. I always said to myself that I would choose the best solution for my body and my career. I am only 30 years old, and I want to keep my body in good condition to be competitive and healthy in the future."

He will undergo surgery on May 26 and then begin a three-month rehab period likely required for a full recovery.