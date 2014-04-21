Image 1 of 18 Jerome Clementz won the men's race ahead of Jared Graves. It was a close battle. (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 2 of 18 A volcano provided the backdrop at Enduro World Series opener #1 (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 3 of 18 A rider flies through the colorful Chilean landscape (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 4 of 18 A rider descends in Chile (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 5 of 18 A rider nails a corner (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 6 of 18 Jerome Clementz on his way to a win (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 7 of 18 An enduro racer in Chile (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 8 of 18 A Team Canyon rider in action (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 9 of 18 Keeping track of it all (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 10 of 18 Anne Caroline Chausson (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 11 of 18 Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 12 of 18 Jared Graves (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 13 of 18 A Cannondale rider in action (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 14 of 18 Riders walk up a climb on the way to another timed segment (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 15 of 18 Riders gather at the top before a timed section at the Enduro World Series opener (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 16 of 18 Jared Graves and Jerome Clementz (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 17 of 18 Beautiful scenery in the fall in Chile. (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 18 of 18 Anne Caroline Chausson topped the women's podium ahead of Tracy Moseley and Cecile Ravanel (Image credit: Enduro World Series)

Riders from 21 nations gathered at the ends of the earth, the Chilean Andes, this weekend, for the stage-setting opening event of the 2014 Enduro World Series.

The Santa Cruz Montenbaik Enduro by MTBLab 2014, in Nevados de Chillan, tested the world's best mountain bikers on six stages over 2 days, against a backdrop of spectacular terrain to kick-start what promises to be another epic season of enduro mountain bike racing.

After two days of to-the-wall racing through the Andes, Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Cycles) and Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain) emerged victorious.

Chausson dominated the women's field from the outset, winning five of six stages, and staying ahead of rival and EWS World Champion title-holder Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team). Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse) overtook Anneke Beerten (Specialized Racing Team) on the final stage for the third place spot.

Although reigning EWS World Champion Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain) did not win a single stage, he put in an incredible second day of racing to close a 12-second gap passing Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Team) in the last stage to take the win.

The Belgian wunderkind, Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), more than held his own in the elite category, winning three stages, but losing his spot on the podium to Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team) who put in a blistering final stage behind fellow Frenchman Nico Lau (Cube Action Team), to move into third place overall.

British Moseley's strong performance was matched by fellow Trek Factory Racing Enduro riders, Kiwi Justin Leov (fifth place) and Swiss Rene Wildhaber (ninth place), to put them on top of the team standings, closely followed by the Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team (France's Isabeau Courdurier (fifth), Florian Nicolai (third) and Alexandre Cure (seventh).) Clementz's Cannondale OverMountain team, including Pauline Dieffenthaler and Marco Osborne, were third.

EWS Managing Director Chris Ball said, "It was an amazing race on wild terrain - a true test of everything from high alpine style racing to high-speed volcanic ash and forested singletrack."

First-time Enduro World Series hosts, Montenbaik Enduro got the series off to a powerful start, and showcased the strength and importance of the South American mountain bike community to the global scene. "We are really stoked to have been able to show the real Chilean singletrack and the potential the Andes has for the mountain biking," said Media Director Eduardo de Solminihac.

Ball said, "The community is incredible here and the people and the trails are simply amazing. As far as adventure goes, they don't get better than this."

Riders now have six weeks to recover, refocus and prepare their systems for a weekend of world-class racing and recreational whiskey-drinking when the Enduro World Series moves on to Scotland's Tweed Valley, for the TweedLove World Enduro on May 30 to June 1.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Clementz 0:36:41 2 Jared Graves 0:00:08 3 Florian Nicolai 0:00:12 4 Martin Maes 0:00:16 5 Justin Leov 0:00:26 6 Nico Lau 0:00:29 7 Alexandre Cure 0:00:33 8 Remy Absalon 0:00:36 9 Rene Wildhaber 0:00:47 10 Cedric Gracia 0:00:56 11 Damien Oton 0:01:07 12 Bryan Regnier 0:01:07 13 Ludovic May 0:01:09 14 Theo Galy 0:01:11 15 Francois Bailly-Maitre 0:01:18 16 Yoann Barelli 0:01:20 17 Aurelien Giordanengo 0:01:22 18 Adam Craig 0:01:34 19 Fabien Cousinie 0:01:37 20 Iago Garay 0:01:50 21 Marco Osborne 0:01:51 22 Jamie Nicoll 0:02:07 23 Nicolás Prudencio 0:02:13 24 Joe Barnes 0:02:14 25 Aaron Bradford 0:02:18 26 Pedro Ferreira 0:02:21 27 Mark Scott 0:02:21 28 Benjamin Cruz 0:02:23 29 Nico Quere 0:02:28 30 Jesse Melamed 0:02:30 31 Ross Schnell 0:02:36 32 Alex Lupato 0:02:51 33 Manuel Ducci 0:02:52 34 Richie Rude 0:02:52 35 Lukas Anrig 0:02:55 36 Dylan Wolsky 0:03:00 37 Nick Geddes 0:03:05 38 Curtis Keene 0:03:06 39 Greg Callaghan 0:03:07 40 Scott Laughland 0:03:11 41 Michael Schärer 0:03:17 42 Jeremy Arnould 0:03:18 43 Johnny Magis 0:03:20 44 Mason Bond 0:03:27 45 Milciades Jaque 0:03:49 46 Joe Flanagan 0:03:59 47 Macky Franklin 0:04:05 48 Lars Sternberg 0:04:07 49 Martín Flaño 0:04:18 50 Max Schumann 0:04:19 51 Milton Sebastian Contreras Barrera 0:04:28 52 Enrique Genova 0:04:28 53 Jason Moeschler 0:04:39 54 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 0:04:41 55 Antonio Ovalle Vergara 0:05:02 56 Felipe Vial 0:05:06 57 Roland Jan Spaarwater 0:05:11 58 Jorge Monzón Peñailillo 0:05:15 59 Walker Shaw 0:05:23 60 Sam Flanagan 0:05:34 61 Nicolás Palacios 0:05:36 62 Thiago Velardi 0:05:38 63 Jan Guzmán 0:05:40 64 Tom Maes 0:05:45 65 Tobias Woggon 0:05:47 66 Pablo Flores 0:06:05 67 Sergio Antecao 0:06:10 68 Pedro Barroso L. 0:07:12 69 Michael Gray 0:07:17 70 Sean Leader 0:07:26 71 Roberto Mieres 0:07:38 72 Andres Jaramillo 0:08:10 73 Alejandro Amigo Klaassen 0:08:24 74 Jorge Acuña Quintana 0:08:27 75 Diego Ramirez Garmendia 0:08:48 76 Julien Bolota 0:09:12 77 Brice Liebrechts 0:09:41 78 Javier Melero 0:09:43 79 Victor Galvez 0:12:21 80 Leonardo Santana 0:14:00 81 Ignacio Rojo 0:17:22 82 Fabien Barel 83 Carlos Campos 84 Cedric Ravanel 85 Kyle Warner

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Caroline Chausson 0:40:50 2 Tracy Moseley 0:01:11 3 Cecile Ravanel 0:01:48 4 Anneke Beerten 0:01:53 5 Isabeau Courdurier 0:02:58 6 Ines Thoma 0:03:59 7 Anita Gehrig 0:05:05 8 Anka Martin 0:06:05 9 Pauline Dieffenthaler 0:06:16 10 Diana Marggraff 0:06:50 11 Carolin Gehrig 0:06:54 12 Kelli Emmett 0:07:11 13 Heather Irmiger 0:07:37 14 Julia Hofmann 0:08:34 15 Florencia Espineira 0:09:19 16 Valentina Macheda 0:09:55 17 Verónica Miranda 0:10:56 18 Daniela Rojas 0:11:28 19 Antonia Sepulveda 0:15:07 20 Mariana Ortiz de Zevallos 0:19:18 21 Maria Roberta Sbaraglini 0:26:43 22 Sofía Abrigo Silva 0:29:23