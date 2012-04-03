Clarke, UnitedHealthcare top first NCC standings
US Pro Continental team won opening round in Tampa
The inaugural USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar (NCC) kicked off on Saturday at the Cigar City Brewing Criterium in Tampa, Florida, the first of 19 events in the series.
With his victory Saturday evening in Tampa, Australia's Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) claimed the top spot in the NCC men's standings with 60 points while Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) trails by 24 points in second place. The third-placed rider, Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home), is only six points behind Amaran and just three points ahead of fourth-place rider Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder). Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1 Devo) rounds out the top five with 24 points.
Clarke's win boosted UnitedHealthcare to the top spot of the NCC men's team standings with 78 points. Powered by the second and third-place riders, Jamis-Sutter Home holds second place with 66 points, 24 points ahead of Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder. Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop has a two-point cushion on Team Type 1 for fourth place.
The NCC continues on April 14 with the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium as the women join the fray in Charlotte, North Carolina, before continuing the following week with the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama.
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|60
|pts
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|36
|3
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|30
|4
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|27
|5
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|24
|6
|Joshua Thorton (Zmotion Racing Team)
|21
|7
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|18
|8
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|15
|9
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|10
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|11
|11
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|10
|12
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|9
|13
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|8
|14
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|7
|15
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|pts
|2
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|66
|3
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|42
|4
|Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop
|26
|5
|Team Type 1 Development
|24
|6
|Wonderful Pistachios
|11
