Clara Copponi departs FDJ-SUEZ, adds sprint power to Lidl-Trek in 2024

Clara Copponi will leave behind her long tenure at FDJ-SUEZ having signed a new two-year contract with Lidl-Trek for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The 24-year-old French rider will add to the American outfit's sprint team as she reaches for world-class success in the coming years.

"I'm super excited! It will be a big change for me to transition from a French team to a foreign one. With the language, new teammates, staff, and all the new habits, I'll be out of my comfort zone, and that's also what I'm looking for," Copponi said.

"I like the way the team races, how the girls take their chances, and the team efforts they are able to deliver in every race. The material used by the team also looks very impressive and is possibly among the best in the bunch today."

Copponi has spent her entire career, so far, with FDJ-SUEZ, having joined the French team in 2018 as a trainee when it was under title sponsors FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope.

She has grown to become one of the faster sprinters in the peloton, with highlights that include a stage win and third overall at the Women's Tour and podiums in stages at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under, Ride London Classique, and numerous top-10s at the Spring Classics.

Copponi said she is eager to make her mark as a sprinter and classics rider, and she believes that the new environment at Lidl-Trek will help her achieve her goals.

"I really want to grow as a sprinter and classics rider. I think I can also contribute in many races and become the best version of myself in this new environment," she said.

Lidl-Trek director Ina Teutenberg said that adding Copponi to the roster would bolster the sprint squad.

"We're thrilled to have Clara join us as we expand our team and raise our ambitions. Recruiting another sprinter gives us more depth, allowing us to be competitive in sprints at more races," Teutenberg said.

"Clara has already demonstrated her prowess in sprints and has shown an ability to secure victories, making her a valuable asset to our Team's competitive edge. As a young rider, Clara has immense potential, and we believe that our Team's expertise and support can help her reach the next level in her cycling journey."