Chtioui to Europcar in 2012

Image 1 of 2 Rafa Chtioui (Acqua & Sapone) is looking to deliver on his considerable potential. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 2 Tunisian Rafai Chtioui of Acqua & Sapone (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rafaa Chtioui has signed with Team Europcar for the coming season. Team manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau called the Tunisian, who has ridden for Acqua & Sapone the last two years, “a rider of the future.”

Chtioui, 25, placed second behind Roman Kreuziger in the Worlds junior road race in 2004, and won a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir in 2007. He has won stages at the Tour of Egypt and the Tour des Pays de Savoie. In 2010 he was Tunisian national road champion.

He likes the Belgian Classic races and last year finished Paris-Roubaix, finishing 54th.

"This is a rider for the future. I've known him a long time,” Bernaudeau said on the team's website. “He gave us sore legs in the Tour of Gabon. He shone in the 4 Days of Dunkirk last year.”

He concluded, “We are pleased to have signed him. He will not be our last recruit.”