Chris Horner confirms he will be staying with RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in 2012

Chris Horner (RadioShack) has ended speculation about his riding future and confirmed that he will be staying on with the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek squad next year. The 39-year-old has spent the last two seasons with RadioShack and seemed excited to be continuing with the team next year.

"It's official - I'm all signed up and ready to go for two more years on the new [Team Radioshack]," Horner said on his twitter page. "Looking forward to it!"

Though many had presumed Horner would be a probable part of the new merged-team roster, Horner himself denied receiving any official communication from the team on what his role would be or whether the contract he signed in August with RadioShack was going to be honoured.

"Did I make the merger?" he questioned Cyclingnews at Interbike in September . "Of course I know that the merger is coming together but you’re telling me [that I've made the squad] and it’s the first I’ve heard of it."

Horner had one of his most successful seasons to date in 2011, winning the Amgen Tour of California, and finishing high up in the overall standings in Pais Vasco, and Catalunya. He was one of four 'leaders' selected by Johan Bruyneel for this year's Tour de France, but a bad crash on stage 7, that saw him finish the day with a serious concussion, forced the American to abandon. He called time on his season in August.