Horner waiting on confirmation over his RadioShack-Nissan-Trek future
Confusion after merger but hoping to ride into his 40s
Chris Horner has told Cyclingnews that confirmation that he is one of the confirmed riders for the newly-merged RadioShack-Nissan-Trek is news to him, despite an earlier statement from Johan Bruyneel that he was one of the safe riders.
A statement issued by RadioShack on September 6, explained that Horner along with two-time Tour de France runner-up Andreas Klöden, Haimar Zubeldia, and national champions Matthew Busche, Jani Brajkovic, Nelson Oliveira and neo-pros Jesse Sergent and Ben King would all be a part of the new team from 2012. Horner had recently agreed to a two-year contract extension with RadioShack.
Horner, who will turn 40 in October, also said that his current contract would not be his last.
