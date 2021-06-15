Chris Froome confirmed to ride the Tour de France

Chris Froome has been confirmed to ride this year’s Tour de France, thus putting an end to the brief speculation that he would miss the race.

On Monday it was announced that Michael Woods would lead Israel Start-Up Nation’s overall ambitions and target the yellow jersey in the race. However, less than 24 hours later the team confirmed that Froome would line up in Brest on June 26 as part of the eight-man squad.

“After two years away from the Tour de France I can’t wait to get back. It has been an arduous journey since my crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2019, but this has been one of my biggest motivations”, Froome said in a statement released by his team on Tuesday.

“I’ve been working tirelessly to get to where I am, and although my ambitions this year won’t be as leader, I hope to add my experience and support to the team as best I can as road captain. We have a strong contender in Michael Woods, and I look forward to giving my all for him and the team in the battle to Paris.”

Froome admitted during the recent Critérium du Dauphiné that his form and fitness were not yet at a level challenge for a fifth Tour de France title. He has battled back from a serious crash that took place in the 2019 Dauphiné that left his career hanging by a knife-edge and after a move from Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation during the winter he has looked to build on his form and fitness.

His results so far in 2021 have not been near the standard of a Grand Tour contender and he will use the miles gained in the Tour to build up for the Vuelta but he does bring valuable experience to a team that are making just their second appearance in the race.

He will race as the team’s road captain – a role vacated by Daryl Impey who has been ruled out through injury – and look to also improve his condition as the race develops.

“Chris will be our road captain in this year’s Tour de France. As a four-time winner of the Tour, the value of his experience cannot be underestimated. It will be extremely useful for the team during the race”, said sports manager Rik Verbrugghe.

“On a performance level, I believe that we will see another improvement from the Dauphiné to the Tour after our recent training camp in the Alps. We hope to see Chris progress stage by stage throughout the race.”