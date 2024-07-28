Chloé Dygert to race on at Paris Olympics despite high-speed time trial crash

‘I could either sit here and give up or I could continue on, that's what I'm going do’  

PARIS FRANCE JULY 27 Bronze medalist Chloe Dygert of Team United States poses on the podium during the Womens Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
USA's Chloé Dygert won a bronze medal after hard crash at time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert has confirmed she will race on at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite her high-speed crash in Saturday’s time trial.

A gold medal favourite, the American was just five seconds down on eventual winner Grace Brown of Australia at the first intermediate time check. However her crash on the rain-soaked city centre course cost her significant time and confidence. She eventually finished 1:32 slower than Brown with Britain’s Anna Henderson one second faster than Dygert to take the silver medal.  

