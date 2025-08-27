Chloé Dygert and Magnus Sheffield lead 23-rider US roster at Kigali Road Worlds

Chloé Dygert rode to a silver medal in the road race at 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zurich

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) will lead Team USA in both the elite time trial and road race competitions at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, September 21-28.

USPro road national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) will be part of the six-man elite squad taking part in the road race, while Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) will go for the double alongside Dygert for elite women.

There were a number of notable absentees from the elite and under-23 start lists, including USPro road champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) and USPro U23 time trial champion Chloe Patrick (Cynisca Cycling) on the women's side, as well as Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Owen Cole (Team Winston-Salem) and Gavin Hlady (EF Education-Aevolo) on the men's side. All seven riders were nominated for the US national team but declined participation.

Also not on the start list was Megan Jastrab (Picnic-PostNL), a three-time junior world champion who last earned the rainbow stripes in 2019 in the women's junior road race. She recently set up a GoFundMe campaign "to pay it forward" and provide a pool of money to help junior women from the US meet costs associated with travel to Rwanda, which USA Cycling does not cover. As of August 27, her fundraiser had raised more than $8,700.

A total of 23 athletes will represent Team USA in Kigali, with Dygert the top performer from last year in Zurich, where she earned a pair of medals, silver in the road race and bronze in the time trial. She has a collection of four rainbow jerseys, two as an elite rider in the ITT from 2019 and 2023 and a pair of world titles as a junior from 2015.

Will Barta (Movistar) will join Sheffield for both the elite men's time trial and road race. Last year Sheffield finished 13th in the time trial, three spots behind top men's finisher McNulty.

Simmons was the top men's finisher in the road race in Zurich, going ninth. Joining the US champion, Barta and Sheffield are Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep), Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Kevin Vermaerke (Picnic-PostNL), who finished in the top 20 last year.

The women's U23 riders will make history in the first standalone race for their division at this World Championships. The team will be led by USPro U23 road national champion Ella Sabo (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and include Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing), Helena Jones (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group). Aseltine and Jones will compete in the ITT and road race.

Two men will comprise the men's U23 squad, Evan Boyle (Hagens Berman Jayco) and Cole Kessler (Lidl-Trek). The reigning U23 men's ITT national champion, Kessler will line up for the time trial and road race in Kigali.

Nine junior athletes accepted spots for the Road Worlds. Lidia Cusack, winner of Druivenkoers-Overijse for junior women, will be joined in the ITT-road race double by Liliana Edwards (Kelly Benefits Cycling), the reigning women's junior ITT national champion. Alyssa Sarkisov, winner of the women's junior road race at US Nationals this year, and Alexis Jaramillo (Sonic Boom Racing) will make it a quartet for the US in the road race.

Two of the five-rider men's roster will compete in two races - Ashlin Barry (JEGG-SKIL-DJR), who finished top 10 in both the ITT and road race last year, and Beckam Drake (Hill's Sport Shop). Enzo Hincapie (EF Education-ONTO), Braden Reitz (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Newgen) and Kashus Adamski (Hot Tubes Cycling) round out the roster.

Racing in Kigali, the first time a Road World Championships has been hosted by an African country, will begin on September 21 with the elite individual time trial, events followed on September 22 by U23 races and September 23 with the junior events. A mid-week Team Time Trial Mixed Relay race will be held September 24, and the balance of the schedule will be the road races.