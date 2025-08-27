Chloé Dygert and Magnus Sheffield lead 23-rider US roster at Kigali Road Worlds

Robust selection of junior, U23 and elite riders missing women's USPro road champion Kristen Faulkner as well as men's time trial powerhouse Brandon McNulty

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Silver medalist Chloe Dygert of Team United States poses on the podium during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Women&#039;s Elite Road Race a 154.1km one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 28, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Chloé Dygert rode to a silver medal in the road race at 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zurich (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) will lead Team USA in both the elite time trial and road race competitions at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, September 21-28.

USPro road national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) will be part of the six-man elite squad taking part in the road race, while Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) will go for the double alongside Dygert for elite women.

