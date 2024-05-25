Charlotte Kool 'gave everything' for stage 2 podium to reward DSM teammates' work at RideLondon Classique

Dutch sprinter returns to form after slow puncture stalls performance on opening day

Charlotte Kool of Team dsm-firmenich PostNL on podium after finishing second on stage 2 at RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Team dsm-firmenich PostNL/ Peter Godding / Cor Vos)

Despite being beaten to the stage win by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) again, Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was in a good mood when she lined up for the post-race interview in Maldon after stage 2 of the RideLondon Classique

Her runner-up spot was an improvement on the fifth place from stage 1 where she was held back by a slow puncture.

