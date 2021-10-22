Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Drentse Acht van Westerveld
Solo victory comes on 32nd birthday for former World Champion
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) emerged victorious at Drentse Acht van Westerveld after a chaotic and attritional afternoon of racing in northern Netherlands.
The former world champion, celebrating her 32nd birthday, attacked from a select group that had formed only 15km into the race, and soloed to victory over the final 10km.
Charlotte Kool (NXTG Racing) won the sprint for second place from the 14-rider group, with Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar-Travel&Service) clinching the final spot on the podium.
The 138km route, based in Dwingeloo, consisted of three laps of a 39km loop and three laps of a 7km finishing circuit. It was nearly pan-flat, but was punctuated by cobblestone sectors, providing a precursor for Saturday’s Ronde van Drenthe, which brings the WorldTour calendar to a close.
The main factor, however, was the weather, with strong winds combining with heavy spells of rain to make for a punishing day in the saddle.
The race was in pieces almost immediately. After just 15km, the small group containing Van den Broek-Blaak went clear, and no one else would see the front of the race again all day. In fact, only 30 riders out of 100 would finish the race.
In the front group, Van den Broek-Blaak had teammates in Lonneke Uneken and Christine Majerus, while defending champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot was there with her Trek-Segafredo teammate Chloe Hosking. As well as Kool and Gasparrini, the other members of the group were the NXTG duo of Ilse Pluimers, Maud Rijnbeek (NXTG), as well as Paulien Koster (GRC Jan van Arckel), Sofie van Rooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap), Marielle Meijering (Team Drenthe), and Femke de Vries (Loving Potatoes).
There were only 17 riders in what emerged as the chase group, which notably contained Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Elena Cecchini (SD Worx), and Janneke Ensing (BikeExchange), all with teammates up the road.
They held the gap below a minute to begin with but soon slipped, and after around 50km they were already trailing by nearer two minutes. Meanwhile, the rest of the peloton was already more than three minutes down. Things continued in the same fashion on the second lap and, by the end of it, pretty much all the riders in the dropped bunch took the opportunity to climb off and into their team buses, leaving two groups and just 30 riders in the race.
Hosking crashed on the cobbles on the last of the big loops, but chased back on, although the group did still reduce to 15 when De Vries was dropped. They finished the final big loop and set off for the first of three local loops with 21km remaining and a lead of five minutes.
There was more chaos to come, as the size of the gap meant the lead group would catch and effectively lap the chasers on the circuit, leading the organisers to pull the second group to a halt to allow the leaders to pass. By that point, it was certain that the winner would be coming from the front group, and, with SD Worx enjoying the numerical advantage, Van den Broek-Blaak seized the opportunity.
She was quickly and swiftly away, opening up a sizeable lead as she took the bell and taking it all the way through the final lap. She reached the finish line almost half a minute up and punched the air with one hand to celebrate her second success at the race, having previously triumphed in 2014.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal van den Broek Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
|3:21:05
|2
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|0:00:27
|3
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|6
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|7
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|10
|Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.