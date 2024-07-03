Chabbey and Paladin lead roster of Canyon-SRAM climbers at Giro d’Italia Women

Young stars Bradbury and Niedermaier eager to impress on hilly terrain to give team options in absence of Niewiadoma

Canyon-SRAM, third in the UCI world rankings, brings a roster loaded with climbers, including young stars Neve Bradbury and Antonia Niedermaier, for the Giro d’Italia Women, July 7-14. 

Two Giro veterans lead the GC hopes - Elise Chabbey, who returns for a fifth time, and Italian Soraya Paladin, who makes an 11th appearance to her home Grand Tour. Chabbey comes off a Tour de Suisse mountains classification win, while Paladin finished in the top 10 at both the RideLondon Classique and Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

