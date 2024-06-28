'I considered other options, but it never felt entirely right' - Kasia Niewiadoma extends with Canyon-SRAM

Kasia Niewiadoma has extended her contract with Canyon-SRAM for another two years and will see her racing with the Germany-based World Tour team through the end of 2026.

Niewiadoma, a contender for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, admitted that she considered switching to a different team but ultimately felt that her best option was to remain with Canyon-SRAM.

“I decided to stay with Canyon-SRAM Racing because that decision only made me feel deep happiness. Of course, I considered other options, but it never felt entirely right, and I could not remain at peace with myself," Niewiadoma said.

The reigning gravel World Champion has been a key member of Canyon-SRAM since joining the team in 2018. In her seven seasons with the top-tier programme, she has won Flèche Wallonne, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Amstel Gold Race. She is also a contender in the major stage races, having won the Emakumeen Bira Tour of Britain and finished second overall at the Giro d'Italia and twice third place overall at the Tour de France.

"I feel enormous support coming from the team of Canyon-SRAM when things go well and when they don’t. I can fully be myself; I feel accepted, understood and motivated to embrace my position as one of the team leaders and as a rider who can share my knowledge with the youngsters," she said.

"I’ve already spent quite some years on this team and am part of a project that wants to reach the top position. We have learnt so much about each other in the last couple of years, and I want to continue being part of the change that will lead us to multiple victories in the biggest races on our calendar. I believe in the strength of the riders and the hard work of all the staff members that allow us to make progress.”

Despite her successful professional cycling career, which started in 2013 with Rabobank, Niewiadoma said she still has several racing goals to check off her bucket list, including the overall title at the Tour de France and a few of the major Spring Classics.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We dream big together. We want to bring a yellow jersey home, to win Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders. I want to wear a rainbow jersey, not only on the gravel. I believe with Canyon-SRAM Racing, it’s all possible.”