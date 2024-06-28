'I considered other options, but it never felt entirely right' - Kasia Niewiadoma extends with Canyon-SRAM

By
published

Tour de France contender 'at peace' with decision to stay with Germany-based WorldTour team through 2026

Kasia Niewiadoma racing for Canyon-SRAM
Kasia Niewiadoma racing for Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma has extended her contract with Canyon-SRAM for another two years and will see her racing with the Germany-based World Tour team through the end of 2026.

Niewiadoma, a contender for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, admitted that she considered switching to a different team but ultimately felt that her best option was to remain with Canyon-SRAM.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.