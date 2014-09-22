Stevens signs two-year deal with Boels-Dolmans

Image 1 of 2 The final podium: Lizzie Armitstead, Evelyn Stevens and Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: cyclingpictures.de) Image 2 of 2 Specialized-lululemon took their third title in as many years at the Worlds (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fresh from winning a third straight World Championships TTT title with Specialized-lululemon, Evelyn Stevens has signed a two-year deal with the Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a successful 2014 season with overall victories at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour and Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen and also successfully defended her Philadelphia Cycling Classic title in June.

Stevens enjoyed a career on Wall Street before turning her attention to pursuing a full time career on the road in 2009 and hasn't looked back since.

Boels-Dolmans team manager Danny Stam explained that the addition of Stevens will strengthen the team and help in achieving its goals.

"Evelyn Stevens is a cyclist who can help us achieve our ambitions in becoming world champion in the Team Time Trial, but above all, she is a cyclist who adds a new dimension to our current team," he said.

Stevens joins current teammate Chantaal Blaak in switching teams for the next two years while current Boels-Dolmans riders, time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk and World Cup winner Lizzie Armitstead, have also committed for the next two years.

"Although we were at times dominant in the cycling classics - it's no surprise we won the Tour of Drenthe, the Tour of Flanders and were individual winner in the World Cup - we felt we could still strengthen our position on hilly terrain and in stage races," Stam added.

"Stevens is a cyclist who has proven that she feels comfortable in the hills and mountains, she makes our team even more complete."