Cervélo names Tour de France longlist

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Cervélo TestTeam unveiled today a list of 12 riders from which its final Tour de France roster will be chosen. 2008 Tour champion Carlos Sastre tops the list, although he is still recovering from a back injury and uncertain of his participation in the race.

Thor Hushovd, defending green jersey winner and Heinrich Haussler, winner of stage 13 in Colmar last year, were also named on the team's longlist.

All three of the team's top riders have suffered from injury this year. Sastre was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his back as a result of a crash during the Giro d'Italia. Haussler overcame a knee injury and only resumed racing in May, and Hushovd fractured his collarbone early last month in training.

Joop Alberda, the General Manager of the team said,"The recovery of some riders will decide our final selection. To race the Tour de France, everyone needs to be 100% fit.

“It will definitely be an interesting and challenging race. We have a good mix of riders in this team, and we will have several options."

The pre-selection also includes 2009 Vuelta stage winner Philip Deignan, 2006 Clasica San Sebastian winner Xavier Florencio, 2009 Giro d'Italia stage winner Ignatas Konovalovas and Paris-Nice stage winner Xavier Tondo.

Cervélo TestTeam longlist for 2010 Tour de France

Philip Deignan

Xavier Florencio

Volodimir Gustov

Heinrich Haussler

Jeremy Hunt

Thor Hushovd

Andreas Klier

Ignatas Konovalovas

Daniel Lloyd

Brett Lancaster

Carlos Sastre

Xavier Tondo