Knee problems for Haussler

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Friday's tough mountain stage in the Volta ao Algarve was a hard one on Cervelo TestTeam's knees with both Heinrich Haussler and Jeremy Hunt complained of pains.

The weather had improved from Thursday's rain and cold, but it was still quite windy. There were also a number of crashes along the way.

“One of the biggest, with five to six riders in it, contained Heinrich Haussler. He complained of some pain in his knee but seems to be all right and did complete the stage,” according to Directeur Sportif Marcello Albasini.

Haussler finished 66th on the day, 2:06 down.

“Unfortunately we did lose Jeremy Hunt today for the remainder of this race,” Albasini continued. “He was complaining of knee pain and decided, after his long breakaway the previous day, to take care of his knee so he is in top form for the upcoming Spring Classics."