CeramicSpeed offshoot Driven Technologies previews driveshaft e-bike at Eurobike

Driven Technologies Inc has announced a new chapter in its story by exhibiting a new all-in-one e-bike drive system at Eurobike Frankfurt this week, named 'Orbit Drive'.

You may remember seeing the wild-looking CeramicSpeed DrivEn drivetrain concept which first appeared back in 2018, winning an award at Eurobike that year. The DrivEn drivetrain featured a carbon fibre driveshaft and ceramic bearings to create a super low friction drivetrain.

After separating from CeramicSpeed in April 2021, the company became Driven Technologies Inc with Jason Smith, the inventor of Driven at the helm. The company then looked to raise money via equity crowdfunding to aid the development of the product itself and ultimately bring it to market.

The DrivEn drivetrain system first reared it's head in 2018 with a goal of making a drivetrain 99% efficient (Image credit: CeramicSpeed)

It looks like Driven has made a bit of a lane change and has exhibited at Eurobike an all-in-one e-bike drive system. Named the Orbit Drive, Driven says its design has been inspired by hybrid cars and trucks, calling it a game changer for the e-bike segment.

So what exactly is the Orbit Drive? It's a compact 4.6-kilo drive system that includes all the relevant gears, electronics, and a power delivery system to power the rear wheel via a driveshaft. Driven says e-bike manufacturers and fleet bike operators will appreciate the system because the all-in-one design means there is no need to spec a range of componentry to pull together an e-bike drivetrain package.

The Orbit Drive is claimed to bring the highest levels of efficiency, (a goal of the system from the beginning) additional battery range, a more pleasant riding experience and pretty much zero maintenance all in a bolt-on package for e-bike manufacturers.

Driven say planetary gearsets have been perfected by automotive brands like Toyota, Ford and Steallantis. Taking inspiration from this technology, and after stealth prototyping, Driven has chosen to use a variable speed 'bevel differential configuration of planetary gears' in the aptly named Orbit system. Driven claims this system allows for a seamless mesh of two rider inputs, these being the rider and the electric e-bike motor in delivery of power to the rear wheel.

The Orbit drive system still uses a drive shaft to each a gear on the rear wheel, the Orbit system is in the mid mounted assembly at the cranks. (Image credit: Driven)

The Orbit Drive itself is a ball-like mechanism, with four toothed gear pieces sitting together to form the spherical shape. Driven claims that the motors and electronics all fit within regular Q-factor widths and use standard bolt patterns to mount to an e-bike frame.

A standout feature is the claimed 10,000-mile maintenance interval period due to the system being fully enclosed. In addition to the long service intervals, Driven says The Orbit Drive will provide a smoother ride experience, automatic and manual modes that feature stepless gearing, with power assist up to 90Nm. The system is also said to use regenerative braking although we don't know any more about this feature currently.

Three variants of the Orbit system will be available to customers when the system launches. Direct Drive - using a shaft drive delivering power from the orbit to the back wheel in a fully enclosed system, as well as regular Chain and Belt Drive options which would connect to the Orbit unit in a partially closed system.

A shot of the Orbit Drive planetary system mounted around a chainset axle. (Image credit: Driven)

When will see this system on bikes in the wild?

Since the first iteration broke cover at Eurobike back in 2019 the Driven Technology story has been an interesting one. However, no products have made it to market yet in any form. Cyclingnews understands that Driven doesn't have a releasable product to launch currently but is getting closer to reaching this goal. We also have no pricing to include currently for the Orbit system, though Driven says it will be competitive.

When we spoke to Driven back in 2021, Driven's Jason Smith explained it would likely be two to three years before we saw a Driven-equipped bike in a shop to buy. Though nothing has been released yet, with the continued growth of the e-bike sector perhaps this new Orbit design change reflects the most realistic and effective way of bringing a Driven equipped system and bikes to market. Though Driven isn't alone in this sector, with brands like Pinion and Valeo also manufacturing gearbox technology for e-bikes.

We have reached out to Driven for comment on the new Orbit system and will update the story when we hear more.