CCC Team’s Wisniowski tests positive for COVID-19 during Tirreno-Adriatico
WorldTour team continues in race after other riders test negative in rapid tests
The CCC Team have pulled Łukasz Wiśniowski from Tirreno-Adriatico after the Polish riders developed mild symptoms for the COVID-19 coronavirus and then tested positive in a rapid test on Sunday evening.
As per CCC Team’s COVID-19 policy his roommate Szymon Sajnok has also been withdrawn from the final time trial stage of the eight-day race and will also undergo a confirmatory PCR test.
The emergence of Wiśniowski case led to all the CCC Team riders and race staff undergoing two rapid tests on Sunday evening. All results were confirmed as negative on Monday morning and so Tirreno-Adriatico race organizer RCS Sport gave them clearance to ride the final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto.
“Łukasz Wiśniowski presented with mild symptoms while racing on stage seven of Tirreno – Adriatico. As per CCC Team’s Covid-19 policy, Wiśniowski was immediately removed from the race and underwent a rapid test which indicated a positive result,” CCC Team Chief Medical Officer Dr Max Testa explained.
“Wiśniowski has been isolated from the team, along with his roommate Szymon Sajnok and his therapist, and will undergo a PCR test to confirm the result.
“This is a situation we have prepared for since the racing season resumed and we will respect all necessary protocols should further testing confirm a positive case.”
Wiśniowski did not finish stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico to Loreto on Sunday won by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).
The eight-day WorldTour race ends on Monday with a final 10.1km individual time trial along the San Benedetto del Tronto sea front.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) leads Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 16 seconds, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) third at 39 seconds.
