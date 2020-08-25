Bora-Hansgrohe withdraw from Bretagne Classic due to positive COVID-19 test

The Bora-Hansgrohe team has announced it has withdrawn from today’s Bretagne Classic WorldTour race in Brittany after one of its riders tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.



“One of the team’s riders received a positive result from the 3-day test after a negative 6-day test. As a result, Bora-Hansgrohe has withdrawn the entire team from the race. All necessary measures for contact tracing have been initiated immediately,” the German team said.

The team did not reveal the name of the rider but the final start list names Cesare Benedetti, Marcus Burghardt, Jempy Dricker, Patrick Gamper, Oscar Gatto, Jay McCarthy and Ide Schelling.

"We received the positive result this morning and reacted immediately. The team cannot participate in the race,” team doctor Jan-Niklas Droeste said.

“All team members who have been in direct contact with the rider will go into self-isolation according to official regulations. The affected rider is asymptomatic and displays no signs of illness.”

More to follow...