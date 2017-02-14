Cavendish celebrates 2016 UCI Asia Tour success, Martin leads Katusha in the Algarve - News Shorts
Meersman yet to ride a bike after retirement, fractured femur for Kevin Ledanois
Mark Cavendish belatedly celebrated winning the 2016 UCI Asia Tour ranking on Monday, posting a photo of the glass trophy on Instagram and thanking his Dimension Data teammates for their role in the success.
Although Cavendish rides for the Dimension Data WorldTour team, his impressive results in races on the Asia calendar ensured he topped the ranking at the official end of the 2016 season.
The Manxman won three stages and the overall general classification at the Tour of Qatar and two stages the Abu Dhabi Tour, and he was second at the World Championships in Qatar, scoring a total of 800 ranking points. Reigning world champion Peter Sagan, who now rides for Bora-hansgrohe after two seasons with Tinkoff, finished second with 600 points. Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo was third with 488 points.
